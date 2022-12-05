Lillard (calf) will return to action Sunday night against the Pacers, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reports.

This latest report from Haynes confirms what we've suspected for several days now after word came earlier in the week that Lillard was targeting Sunday night's contest. A calf injury cost Lillard the last seven games, running his tally up to 12 absences already on the year. Lillard is yet to play in more than five consecutive games, but with the calf injury behind him, the hope is that he can pick up where he left off. In Lillard's first nine full games this season -- he exited two games early due to injury -- he's averaging 28.2 points, 7.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 made threes per game (36.4% 3Pt).