Lillard (calf) will play Monday against the Heat, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Lillard has been trending in the right direction all day, as he was upgraded to probable a few hours before tipoff after initially being tagged as questionable due to a right calf strain. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Trail Blazers monitor his minutes closely after missing the last four contests, though the coaching staff has yet to mention a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Remains out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Could return for road trip•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: To be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks•