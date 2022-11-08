Lillard (calf) will play Monday against the Heat, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Lillard has been trending in the right direction all day, as he was upgraded to probable a few hours before tipoff after initially being tagged as questionable due to a right calf strain. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Trail Blazers monitor his minutes closely after missing the last four contests, though the coaching staff has yet to mention a minutes restriction.