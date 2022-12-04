Lillard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

It was reported last week Lillard was targeting a return versus Indiana on Sunday, and it appears he's on track to do so. The 32-year-old has been sidelined by a right calf strain for the past seven games and may not have a full workload immediately upon his return. Lillard is averaging 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35.2 minutes this season.