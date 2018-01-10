Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Officially questionable Wednesday

Lillard (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Lillard has missed two straight games with a strained right calf, which has prompted Shabazz Napier to draw two starts in his stead, averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals. It seems Lillard's true availability might not be known until closer to tipoff, as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day. If he ends up being cleared, he could face a minutes restriction.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories