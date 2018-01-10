Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Officially questionable Wednesday
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Lillard has missed two straight games with a strained right calf, which has prompted Shabazz Napier to draw two starts in his stead, averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals. It seems Lillard's true availability might not be known until closer to tipoff, as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day. If he ends up being cleared, he could face a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Feeling better, but uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Friday vs. Hawks•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 25 points Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start