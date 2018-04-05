Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Officially ruled out Thursday

Lillard (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Lillard will be held out of Thursday's contest after tweaking his left ankle in Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks, but there still is no indication that the All-Star point guard's injury is a serious one. Nevertheless, with Lillard out of the lineup Thursday, Shabazz Napier will likely get the start at point guard alongside C.J. McCollum, with both likely having to shoulder much of the offensive load against the NBA's best team.