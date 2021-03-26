Lillard delivered 22 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a block across 39 minutes in Thursday's win over the Heat.

Lillard ended just one assist shy of putting up a double-double, but he had a rough night shooting the rock and once again had major problems from the field. The star point guard still turned out to play a pivotal role in this win, however, as he drained three clutch free throws with only 1.0 seconds left on the clock to seal Portland's win. Lillard might be going through a rough patch from a shooting perspective, but he remains an elite playmaker and scorer. He has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his previous 24 appearances while recording eight double-doubles in that span.