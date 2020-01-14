Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: One assist shy of double-double
Lillard had 30 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3PT, 5-7 FT), nine assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over the Hornets.
The star point guard has scored 20 or more points in each of his last six contests and he has dished out eight or more dimes four times during that span -- he continues to be Portland's main playmaking and scoring threat. Lillard has also scored 30 or more points in six of his last 10 contests, and he is averaging 27.4 points with 7.8 dimes during that 10-game stretch.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads way with 26 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Two assists shy of double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 20 points, nine dimes•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Massive line in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Torches Wizards in Washington•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Reaches 30 points in third straight•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...