Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: One assist shy of double-double

Lillard had 30 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3PT, 5-7 FT), nine assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over the Hornets.

The star point guard has scored 20 or more points in each of his last six contests and he has dished out eight or more dimes four times during that span -- he continues to be Portland's main playmaking and scoring threat. Lillard has also scored 30 or more points in six of his last 10 contests, and he is averaging 27.4 points with 7.8 dimes during that 10-game stretch.