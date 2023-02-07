Lillard accumulated 28 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 127-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Lillard learned Monday that he had been named Western Conference Player of the Week for the just-concluded seven-day span, and he kept the momentum going with another big scoring effort against Milwaukee. While he didn't shoot the ball particularly well from the field, the superstar point guard knocked down all 12 of his free-throw tries and tied for the team lead with five assists. Lillard's recent scoring surge has pushed his season average to 30.8 points per game, which is on pace for a career-high mark and currently ranks fourth in the NBA.