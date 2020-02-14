Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out 1-to-2 weeks

Lillard has been diagnosed with right groin strain and is expected to miss the next 1-to-2 weeks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lillard suffered the injury during Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies. He's already been ruled out for All-Star weekend, and he's now in jeopardy of missing regular-season time. Luckily, the Blazers don't suit up again until Feb. 21 against the Pelicans.