Lillard has been diagnosed with a sprained right knee and will not play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lillard departed Monday's blowout loss after favoring the knee, and a subsequent MRI revealed the sprain. The severity of the injury remains somewhat unclear, but Lillard will not be available as the Blazers attempt to stave off elimination Wednesday night. Without the All-Star in the lineup, it'll be an uphill battle for Portland, which has dropped three straight since winning Game 1. In 12 healthy games in the bubble, Lillard averaged 34.8 points, 8.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 41.3 minutes.