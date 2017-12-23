Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday and Saturday

Lillard (hamstring) plans on sitting out the Trail Blazers next two games, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Lillard had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets and was considered doubtful Saturday, rendering this news unsurprising. The point guard is hopeful he can return for the Blazers' matchup against the 76ers on Dec. 28. In his absence, Shabazz Napier figures to see the biggest benefit in terms of minutes, while C.J. McCollum is likely to take on more of a burden offensively.