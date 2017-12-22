Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday due to hamstring strain
Lillard will sit out Friday's contest against the Nuggets due to a hamstring strain, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
He sustained the injury during Wednesday's game against the Spurs, when opposing center Pau Gasol collided into the back of Lillard's leg. The Blazers are on the first half of a back-to-back set Friday, so the team may be looking to hold him out as a precautionary measure, as there is no indication the injury is serious. In his stead, Shabazz Napier, Pat Connaughton and Evan Turner should see extended run.
