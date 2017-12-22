Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday, likely out Saturday

Lillard (hamstring), in addition to missing Friday's game against the Nuggets, is also expected to be sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Lakers as a precautionary measure, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Lillard suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Spurs. Though it's not considered serious, he'll probably miss the team's upcoming two games, as the team looks to play it safe with their best player. As a result of his absence, Shabazz Napier will draw the start at point guard, with Pat Connaughton possibly seeing some extra run off the pine. C.J. McCollum could make for a solid DFS option as well, as he'll probably have the ball in his hands more often.