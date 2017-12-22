Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday, likely out Saturday
Lillard (hamstring), in addition to missing Friday's game against the Nuggets, is also expected to be sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Lakers as a precautionary measure, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Lillard suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Spurs. Though it's not considered serious, he'll probably miss the team's upcoming two games, as the team looks to play it safe with their best player. As a result of his absence, Shabazz Napier will draw the start at point guard, with Pat Connaughton possibly seeing some extra run off the pine. C.J. McCollum could make for a solid DFS option as well, as he'll probably have the ball in his hands more often.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday and Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday due to hamstring strain•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Exits stadium with limp•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Teases triple-double in Monday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 21 points in win•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...