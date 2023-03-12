Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Lillard was initially listed as probable, so this is an unfortunate turn of events for managers in the fantasy playoffs. Chauncey Billups said that they are just being cautious with Lillard, so perhaps he'll be able to get back out there for Tuesday's game against the Knicks. With him watching from the sidelines Sunday, Cam Reddish might be returning to the first unit and it'll be Anfernee Simons running the show on offense.