Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Thursday vs. 76ers

Lillard (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Lillard went through pregame warmups but will nonetheless miss his third consecutive contest due to a hamstring strain. Shabazz Napier replaced Lillard in the starting lineup Saturday against the Lakers and appears to be the best candidate to do so again Thursday night. Lillard's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday when the Trail Blazers square off against the Hawks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories