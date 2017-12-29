Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Thursday vs. 76ers
Lillard (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard went through pregame warmups but will nonetheless miss his third consecutive contest due to a hamstring strain. Shabazz Napier replaced Lillard in the starting lineup Saturday against the Lakers and appears to be the best candidate to do so again Thursday night. Lillard's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday when the Trail Blazers square off against the Hawks.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Downgraded to questionable Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Thursday vs. 76ers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday and Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday, likely out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday due to hamstring strain•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Exits stadium with limp•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...