Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Tuesday
Lillard has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against New Orleans due to back spasms, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard registered a double-double in Monday's matchup against the Rockets, but he'll be held out for the second half of a back-to-back after experiencing back spasms. Look for Anfernee Simons and C.J. McCollum to have more opportunities with Lillard out of the lineup.
