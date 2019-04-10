Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Wednesday

Lillard will be out for rest during Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The Blazers won't play either of Lillard or C.J. McCollum during the finale, hoping to keep both players fresh for the postseason. Seth Curry and Rodney Hood should see increased roles as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories