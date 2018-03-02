Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Overcomes slow start Thursday
Lillard generated 35 points (9-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 13-16 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 win over the Timberwolves.
Lillard was sluggish early, going 0-for-7 in the first quarter before shooting 60.0 percent (9-for-15) the rest of the way. The All-Star guard ultimately posted his fifth game of more than 30 points in the last eight contests, even as he generated a sub-40.0 percent success rate from three-point range for the sixth time in the last seven. As customary, an abundant number of visits to the free-throw line and an efficient performance in that area helped round out his final line, as did the fact that he put up over 20 shot attempts for the second time in the last three games. Lillard's usage should remain sky-high as the Blazers battle for playoff positioning, which should keep his fantasy stock equally formidable for the balance of the campaign.
