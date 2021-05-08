Lillard tallied 38 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 106-101 victory over the Lakers.

In a game that helped Portland leapfrog over the Lakers into sixth place in the Western Conference standings, Lillard was dominant with a team-leading 38 points and an efficient 12-for-18 performance from the field. The point guard also led the Blazers with seven assists and two steals. Lillard has been on fire offensively of late, shooting 56.4 percent from the field -- including 53.8 percent from beyond the arc -- while averaging 32.2 points, 9.2 assists and 1.6 steals over his past five contests.