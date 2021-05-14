Lillard generated 41 points (16-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 43 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Suns.
Although the Trail Blazers are packed with talent, the team's fate lies almost exclusively in Lillard's hands. Instead of languishing through what could have been a disappointing season, Lillard's stellar totals down the stretch sparked a 10-1 run that placed them squarely in the playoff conversation. The winning streak included seven consecutive games with 30 or more points, and he shot a scintillating 55 percent from the floor during the run.
