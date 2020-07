Lillard finished with four points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) and seven assists in Thursday's scrimmage against the Pacers.

It was a quiet afternoon for the Blazers' superstar, who took a passive approach and handed out a team-high seven dimes, while taking just five shots -- all from three-point range. Lillard also added two rebounds to his final line in 20 minutes of action.