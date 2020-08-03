Lillard scored 30 points (8-20 FG, 5-14 3PT, 9-9 FT) with 16 assists, two rebounds and a block in Sunday's 128-124 loss to the Celtics.
Lillard tied for the team high in scoring, but his ball distribution was even more impressive, as he had more assists than the rest of the Blazers combined. The sore foot that caused him to miss scrimmages leading up to the restart appears to be a thing of the past, and the 30-year-old will look to power Portland to a rebound victory Tuesday against the Rockets.
