Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Playing through separated ribs

Lillard is playing through separated ribs, an injury that occurred in Game 2 against Golden State, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

All indications are that Lillard will continue to play through the issue, but it may be too late for Portland to climb back into the series after falling behind 3-0 with a loss Saturday night. Lillard struggled again in that contest, hitting just 5-of-18 field goals and finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dating back to Game 2 of the Nuggets series, Lillard is shooting just 36.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three.