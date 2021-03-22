Lillard will play through a sore left knee Sunday night against the Mavericks, Blazers radio host Jay Allen reports.

Lillard tweaked the knee against the Mavs on Friday night, and while it doesn't look to be anything serious, the All-Star guard was seen riding an exercise bike and receiving treatment during pregame. As of now, there's no reason to believe Lillard's workload will be limited, but how the knee responds will be something to monitor throughout Sunday's rematch.