Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Plays 41 minutes in victory
Lillard recorded 29 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over Washington.
Lillard helped Portland to their 12th victory of the season, scoring an efficient 29 points in the process. His scoring and efficiency have been slightly down to begin the season, however, his defensive numbers are up. His percentage from the filed will likely increase, and if he can hold his steal numbers above one per game, he will be in the discussion as a top 15 player.
