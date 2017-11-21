Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Plays through sprained ankle

Lillard sprained his right ankle during Monday's win over Memphis, but was able to play through the injury and scored 21 points in 34 minutes. He said he will be able to play Wednesday at Philadelphia, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Lillard was 5-of-15 from the field and made all ten free-throw attempts. His injury sounds minor, but check to make sure he doesn't have a setback in the next day or two.