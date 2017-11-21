Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Plays through sprained ankle
Lillard sprained his right ankle during Monday's win over Memphis, but was able to play through the injury and scored 21 points in 34 minutes. He said he will be able to play Wednesday at Philadelphia, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Lillard was 5-of-15 from the field and made all ten free-throw attempts. His injury sounds minor, but check to make sure he doesn't have a setback in the next day or two.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 29 points in loss to Sacramento•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in hard-fought victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dealing with finger injury, will play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 19 in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 36 points, 13 assists in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hits game winner in epic finish•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.