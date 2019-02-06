Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Poor shooting, elite facilitating
Lillard mustered 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-108 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.
Lillard ceded the role of alpha scorer for the night to backcourt mate C.J. McCollum, yet the All-Star guard was far from a non-factor. With his shot not falling consistently, Lillard put on his facilitator hat and helped set McCollum up for some of his buckets while churning out his second straight double-digit assist tally. Lillard's scoring total actually equaled a season low, but given his body of work, it's simply an outlier he's likely to bounce back from versus the Spurs on Thursday.
