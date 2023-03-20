Lillard contributed 21 points (4-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Clippers.

Lillard struggled mightily from the field but salvaged his scoring production with a strong night at the charity stripe. He also dished out a team-high nine assists and recorded at least one block and one steal for a second consecutive contest. Since missing a game due to rest, Lillard has posted 33.3 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 38.3 minutes with 41/38/86 shooting splits over his past three appearances.