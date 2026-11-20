Lillard tallied 33 points (10-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and six rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 victory over Milwaukee.

Lillard failed to record an assist for the first time this season, but he made up for it by setting a new season high in scoring, beating his previous mark of 29 points Friday against Sacramento. The 36-year-old has been dialed in from deep of late, as he's converted on 10 of 23 attempts over his last two appearances. Lillard has poured in 20-plus points in three of his last four matchups.