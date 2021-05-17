Lillard accumulated 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-116 win over the Nuggets.

The 30-year-old snapped his seven-game 30-plus point streak Sunday, but he still managed to post his 60th 20-plus point game of the season. Portland won 10 of their last 12 games to end the season thanks in large part due to Lillard's outstanding play where he averaged 30.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.5 three-pointers, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 54.2 percent from the field in that span. He'll look to parlay his late-season success into the playoffs for the sixth-seeded Blazers.