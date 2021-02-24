Lillard recorded 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists and seven rebounds across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Lillard continues to thrive for the Blazers with CJ McCollum (foot) and Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) out, but he couldn't drag Portland to victory Tuesday. The performance marked the fifth time in six games that Lillard has posted double-digit assists. He also hasn't scored fewer than 24 points in a game since Feb. 12.