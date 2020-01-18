Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Posts double-double

Lillard had 34 points (13-25 FG, 3-10 3PT, 5-7 FT), 10 assists, two steals and one rebound in 40 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss at Dallas.

The star point guard delivered his third double-double of the month, but he is taking another leap as a playmaker during January since he is averaging 7.9 dimes per game during the first month of 2020 -- he has dished out seven or more assists in eight of his last 10 games as well. A virtual lock to 20-plus points on a nightly basis, Lillard should remain Portland's main scoring and playmaking threat moving forward, and his offensive load could increase if C.J. McCollum is forced to miss time due to the ankle sprain he suffered Friday.