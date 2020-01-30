Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Posts triple-double

Lillard exploded for 36 points (11-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Rockets.

Lillard is currently riding his hottest streak of the season. The star point guard has scored at least 34 points in each of his last six games, tallying three double-doubles and one triple-double over that span. Lillard is averaging an impressive 33.1 points and 8.3 assists per game during January, and he is posting a career-best 7.8 dimes per contest.