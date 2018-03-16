Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in 24 in signature win

Lillard posted 24 points (7-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Lillard powered through a rough shooting night with a perfect showing from the charity stripe, and he also propped up his overall line with his third straight strong showing as a facilitator. The 27-year-old All-Star hasn't scored under 20 points since Feb. 8, and he's already eclipsed the 30-mark on four occasions during March while taking at least 18 shot attempts in each game. That level of usage figures to keep his scoring at or near season highs, with those numbers typically complemented by similarly impressive numbers across the rebounding and assist categories.