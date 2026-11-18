Lillard closed with 25 points (8-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Lillard led Portland in scoring and caught fire from deep, a sharp turnaround after he struggled badly with his shot Monday. His driving layup in the closing seconds was blocked by Trey Lyles, and the Blazers couldn't convert on the putback. The veteran guard is averaging 19.7 points in his first season back since tearing his Achilles.