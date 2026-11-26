Lillard produced 29 points (7-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 victory over the Spurs.

It's the fourth time in the last seven games that Lillard has drained at least five three-pointers. Over that stretch, the veteran guard is averaging 22.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 treys and 3.1 boards, showing that he still has plenty left in the tank after missing the entire 2025-26 campaign while recovering from an Achilles tear.