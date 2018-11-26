Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in 30 points in loss
Lillard produced 30 points (12-27 FG, 3-3 13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Clippers.
The Trail Blazers gave this game away in the third quarter, and Lillard's efficiency from beyond the arc was a key contributor to the eventual loss. Despite the sub-par shooting night, Lillard remains one of the league's premier point guards. The Trail Blazers have also found more success dividing production between Lillard and C.J. McCollum. What was often an either-or proposition in terms of output over previous seasons has settled to a point where both guards are favorable targets on a nightly basis.
