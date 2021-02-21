Lillard tallied 35 points (10-30 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 assists and six rebounds Saturday in a loss to Washington.

It wasn't the most efficient shooting night for the star guard, but Lillard nonetheless finished with over 30 points and 10 assists for the fourth straight game. He has averaged an eye-popping 35.8 points and 12.3 dimes over that span while knocking down 6.0 three-pointers per game. Overall, Lillard ranks third in the NBA in scoring at 30.0 points per contest and trails only Stephen Curry with 119 total makes from deep.