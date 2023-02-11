Lillard ended with 38 points (10-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 12-13 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 138-129 loss to the Thunder.

Lillard has been on fire and Friday night was no different. In his previous 15 games, Lillard was the highest ranked fantasy player for 9-category value with 37.3 points, 7.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 three-pointers. With Portland adding a couple wing defenders in Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish in place of Josh Hart, Lillard's massive usage is here to stay.