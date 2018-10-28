Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in 42 points Saturday
Lillard finished with 42 points (15-28 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to the Heat.
Lillard single-handedly kept the Trail Blazers in this one, scoring a game-high 42 points on an incredible 15-of-28 shooting. He has been simply amazing to begin the season, more than making up for the shortcomings of some players around him. He still offers very little on the defensive end but those who drafted him with a first round pick have to be thrilled about his offensive output thus far.
