Lillard went off for 51 points (16-28 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 15-16 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 win over the 76ers.

Lillard was sensational, coming up in the clutch from beyond the arc after struggling from deep for the most of the night. He was extremely efficient, making most of his field-goal attempts and living at the free-throw line. Lillard can be expected to stay aggressive during Tuesday's matchup versus the Mavericks as Portland fights for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.