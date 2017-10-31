Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in game-high 36 in Monday's loss

Lillard scored 36 points (12-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Monday's 99-85 loss to the Raptors.

While the All-Star point guard had no trouble finding the bottom of the basket, the same can't be said for his teammates -- the Blazers were held to just six points in the second quarter, a franchise low for that frame, and never recovered, and C.J. McCollum was the only other Portland player to even score in double digits. Lillard may need a lot more help if the Blazers are going to to keep things close Wednesday, as they head to Utah to take on a Jazz squad allowing the second fewest points per game in the league to opposition point guards.