Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in game-high 36 in Monday's loss
Lillard scored 36 points (12-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Monday's 99-85 loss to the Raptors.
While the All-Star point guard had no trouble finding the bottom of the basket, the same can't be said for his teammates -- the Blazers were held to just six points in the second quarter, a franchise low for that frame, and never recovered, and C.J. McCollum was the only other Portland player to even score in double digits. Lillard may need a lot more help if the Blazers are going to to keep things close Wednesday, as they head to Utah to take on a Jazz squad allowing the second fewest points per game in the league to opposition point guards.
