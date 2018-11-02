Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in team-high 26 points in win

Lillard netted 26 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 132-119 win over the Pelicans on Thursday.

Even though his shot from in front of the arc was less than sharp, some impressive accuracy from distance and a perfect showing from the charity stripe still led Lillard to a team-high scoring total. The All-Star point guard has eclipsed the 20-point mark in all but one game this season on his way to career-best figures of 29.1 points per contest and 49.7 percent shooting, including 40.0 percent from three-point range.