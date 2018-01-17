Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in team-high 31 in Tuesday's win

Lillard scored 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 win over the Suns.

While facing a paper-thin Phoenix squad doesn't exactly provide the toughest test, Lillard appears to be fully recovered from the lower-body issues that have been bothering him since mid-December. He's now scored 20 or more points in four straight games, averaging 26.0 points, 7.8 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over that stretch.