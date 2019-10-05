Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Practices Saturday
Lillard (hamstring) took part in Saturday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard was dealing with a minor hamstring injury and has recovered quickly. He'll look to keep up a clean bill of health ahead of Tuesday's preseason action against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Agrees to supermax deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to sign supermax•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Fights in vain through injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Playing through separated ribs•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Inefficient shooting once again•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.