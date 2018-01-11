Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable for Friday

Lillard is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans with a right calf strain, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Lillard's presence on the injury report for Friday is likely just precautionary, as the point guard scored 29 points in 32 minutes Wednesday against the Rockets despite dealing with the calf injury then too. Barring any setbacks during Friday morning's shootaround, Lillard should be good to go in New Orleans.