Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable for Friday
Lillard is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans with a right calf strain, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Lillard's presence on the injury report for Friday is likely just precautionary, as the point guard scored 29 points in 32 minutes Wednesday against the Rockets despite dealing with the calf injury then too. Barring any setbacks during Friday morning's shootaround, Lillard should be good to go in New Orleans.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Wednesday, likely on restriction•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Feeling better, but uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...