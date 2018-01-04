Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable for Friday
Lillard is dealing with a right calf strain, but is considered probable for Friday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
This appears to be separate from the hamstring injury that costed him five straight games to finish December, but doesn't seem to be anything overly serious considering the probable designation. While Lillard should play as usual, it will be worth it to check on his status at some point closer to tip-off just to make sure he's in the lineup considering the recent string of missed games. On the off chance that Lillard can't give it a go, Shabazz Napier would likely slot in as the top point guard in his place.
