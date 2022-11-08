Lillard is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets despite a right calf strain.
Lillard is likely just being listed due to the recency of his return from a calf issue. While it's not a certainty Lillard will suit up Wednesday, the probable status suggests he's good enough to go again after posting 19 points, six assists and three rebounds in his return Monday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Officially cleared•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Remains out Friday•