Lillard is probable for Friday's game against Chicago due to right calf tightness.
Lillard has posted three double-doubles over his last seven appearances, averaging 30.0 points, 9.1 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 36.6 minutes. Although he's dealing with a calf issue, he'll likely be able to suit up against the Bulls.
