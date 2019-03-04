Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Productive in win over Hornets
Lillard scored 23 points (9-20 FG. 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 win over the Hornets.
The point guard has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and nine of his last 12, averaging 24.5 points, 7.1 assists, 5.2 boards, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over that stretch. Lillard remains the engine that drives the Blazers' offense, and he should remain an elite fantasy asset as the team battles for playoff position down the stretch.
